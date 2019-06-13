Home

Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
More Obituaries for Wayne Schauwecker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne E. Schauwecker


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wayne E. Schauwecker Obituary
Wayne E. Schauwecker

WADSWORTH -- Wayne E. Schauwecker, 86, of Wadsworth, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

He was born April 6, 1933 in Mt. Pleasant, WV to the late Earl and Hattie Schauwecker. He was retired from Convalve and was a lifetime member of the Wadsworth Eagles.

Preceding him in death were his son, Ken; brother, Frank Schauwecker; and sister, Caroline Bolas. Wayne is survived by his wife of 66 years, Margie; his son, Gary (Dianna) Schauwecker of Rittman; and daughter, Sherry (Clinton) Tooley of Sterling. There are also five grandchildren: Todd, Chad, Amie, Melissa and Rebecca and nine great grandchildren surviving.

Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, where friends will be received one hour prior to services from 1 to 2 p.m.

Hilliard-Rospert

(330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 13, 2019
