Wayne Edward Beck, 63, of Akron, passed away on February 15, 2019. Wayne was born on July 2, 1955 to the late Howard and Melrose Beck. He graduated with an art degree from Kent State University. After spending some time in California, Wayne returned to Akron and spent may years volunteering for various local organizations. He was also the proud founder of the Akron Sound Museum. Wayne will be dearly missed by his siblings, Susan (Tim) Reese, Tom (Jennifer) Beck, and Dan (Kristen) Beck; nieces and nephews, Timothy (Sarah) Reese, Amy (Joe) Santuomo, Todd Reese, Matthew (Christina) Beck, David Beck, Melrose Beck and Junah Beck; great-nieces and great-nephews, Daniel and Emily Reese, Lillian and Jacob Santuomo, Sabrina Beck, David and Katelynn Beck; many good friends. A celebration of Wayne's life will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., with Pastor Michael Farmer officiating. Friends may visit from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Uniontown, OH 44685. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2019
