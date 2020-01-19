Home

Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Wayne Finney


1930 - 2019
THEN AND NOW Wayne Finney, 89, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Wayne was born in Akron to the late Paul and Ottie Finney on July 20, 1930. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Bettie; stepson, Bruce; and many nieces and nephews. Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Memories and stories will be shared at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 29, 2020
