Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne H. Carroll

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wayne H. Carroll Obituary
Wayne H.

Carroll

Wayne H. Carroll, 81, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019.

He was born on May 30, 1937 in N. Carolina to the late Virgil and Ethel M. (Hodges) Carroll. After graduation Wayne worked at a rubber company and later retired from P.P.G. Industries and then went on to work at St. Thomas Hospital, retiring at the age of 65.

Preceded in death by his brother, Amos Carroll; sisters-in-law, Lenore and Mary Carroll; and nephew, Ronnie Carroll, Wayne is survived by his wife of 34 years, Barbara (Burton) Carroll; daughters, Pamela (Brad) King and Linda (John) Baty; son, Wayne Jr. (Robin); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Kent, Dale and Ernie Carroll; along with other relatives, friends and best four-legged buddy, "Peppe".

Following Wayne's wishes cremation has taken place. There will be no services.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.