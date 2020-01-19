|
Wayne L. Burke, age 85, passed away on November 30 in Birmingham, AL. He was born in Orrville, OH and lived most of his life in Suffield with his wife, Phyllis. He spent his entire career in education at the Springfield Local School system. Wayne was buried on December 5 at the Alabama National Cemetery near Montevallo, AL. He was preceded in death by his wife and leaves behind his daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Michael Reitz and grandson, Christopher Veppert of North Canton, OH. To read the tribute to his wonderful life, please go to: https://www.curriejefferson.com/notices/WayneLawrence-Burke.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 19, 2020