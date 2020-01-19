Home

POWERED BY

Services
CURRIE-JEFFERSON FUNERAL HOME
2701 JOHN HAWKINS PARKWAY
Hoover, AL 35244-4004
(205) 987-0068
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne L. Burke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne L. Burke Obituary
Wayne L. Burke, age 85, passed away on November 30 in Birmingham, AL. He was born in Orrville, OH and lived most of his life in Suffield with his wife, Phyllis. He spent his entire career in education at the Springfield Local School system. Wayne was buried on December 5 at the Alabama National Cemetery near Montevallo, AL. He was preceded in death by his wife and leaves behind his daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Michael Reitz and grandson, Christopher Veppert of North Canton, OH. To read the tribute to his wonderful life, please go to: https://www.curriejefferson.com/notices/WayneLawrence-Burke.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of CURRIE-JEFFERSON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -