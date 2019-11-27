|
Wayne M. Jones, 65, of Akron, passed away at his home on November 23, 2019. He was born in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio on July 28, 1954. Wayne graduated from Archbishop Hoban High School, The University of Akron, and Capital University School of Law. He began his career as Chief Deputy of the Cuyahoga Falls Municipal Court, and was later appointed Deputy Director for the Ohio Department of Insurance. Wayne began his law career in 1989. He was a partner at Roetzel and Andress where he practiced law for over 25 years. He proudly served as State Representative of the 46 the House District from 1988-1996. Wayne also served as board member and chair of the Summit County Board of Elections. Wayne was passionate about his family, friends, politics, and sports. He dedicated his life to advancing the ideals of the Democratic Party and helping candidates win elections. He served the Summit County Democratic Party as Chair, Finance Chair, and Democratic Precinct Committee person. He also served as a State Democratic Executive Board Member. Wayne volunteered countless hours coaching and serving on the Executive Board for the Cuyahoga Falls Little League North. He was a huge fan of the Cavaliers and Buckeyes. Wayne is survived by his sons, Jason, Zack and Nick, and his girlfriend, Alison Kish. He is also survived by his sister, Joyce (Chuck) Wiedie; brothers, Harry (Vicki) Jones, Vince (Darla) Jones and Ken (Lori) Jones; seven nieces and nephews, and eight great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold (Dutch) Jones and Ellen T. Jones. The family would like to thank Raven of Senior Helpers and Colleen, Chris and Chris of Signal Home Health and Hospice for providing warm and loving care to Wayne. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 29 from 4:30-7:30 pm at The Tangier, 532 W. Market Street, Akron. A private burial will take place at Standing Rock Cemetery in Kent. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 27, 2019