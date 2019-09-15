Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
More Obituaries for Wayne Reitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne R. Reitz Sr.


1941 - 2019
Wayne R. Reitz Sr. Obituary
Wayne R. Reitz Sr. STOW -- Wayne R. Reitz Sr., 78, left this earth suddenly on September 12, 2019. He was loved and will be sorely missed by many friends and family. Born in Washington D.C., he was a Stow resident since 1998, and a U.S. Air Force veteran. Wayne had been employed as an art teacher with the Akron Public Schools for 26 years, and was a member of Christ Community Chapel. Wayne loved Jesus, his family and friends and was an avid Cleveland sports fan. He also enjoyed fishing, telling jokes and Bible study. Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Verionica (Pugh) Reitz; brother, Frank Reitz and sisters, Florence Collins and Bonnie Wade, he is survived by wife, Coleen; sons, Wayne Jr, Jason and Joseph Reitz; daughters, Jeannie Godwin, Nicki Cain-Ash and Jacqueline Yimfor (Emmanuel); grandchildren, Alyssa, Jasper, Henry, Robert, Josie, Angela, Kayla, Jackson, Casey, Rylin, Marguerite and Samuel; great-grandchild, Hallie Ann; brother, William Reitz and sister, Barbara Harris. Pastor Joe Coffey will conduct service 11 a.m. Thursday at Christ Community Chapel, 750 W. Streetsboro St., Hudson 44236, where friends may call one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses. (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
