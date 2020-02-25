|
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Wayne Bowen, 88, passed away at home on February 22, 2020, surrounded by his adoring family. He was born in Akron to the late Clyde and Katie Bowen and resided in Cuyahoga Falls for more than 80 years. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. and was a member of the First United Methodist Church Wayne retired in 1991 as Fire Chief of the Cuyahoga Falls Fire Department after 32 years of service. Hugely respected and beloved by his peers. He was much more than a Civil Servant who positively impacted many people in our community. Wayne was a loving, caring man with a giving heart and was the soul of his family. He enjoyed cooking, piloting airplanes, traveling and most of all spending time with his family. Preceded in death by his parents, and his wife of 47 years, Juanita; and sister, Jeannine Genovese; he is survived by his loving partner, Kay Pohl; 5 children, Connie (Dennis) Carter; Cathy (Mike) Caporaletti, Cindy (Brett Steines) Faulhaber, Chrissy (Troy Oser) Lawson and Steve (Shawna) Bowen; 12 grandchildren, Derek, Joe, Lindsay, Dana, Nikki, Blake, Ryan, Jordan, Michael, Adriana, Taylor and Carley; 8 great-grandchildren, Rosaria, Mya, Harper, Charlie, Corbin, Savannah, Hayden and Joey; siblings, Ruth Loss, James (Carolyn) Bowen and Joyce Howard. Friends may call from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Friday February 28, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church 245 Portage Trail Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Interment will be at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to the Falls Firefighters and Community Society Inc. P.O. Box 1022, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 25, 2020