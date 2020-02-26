|
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Wayne Bowen, 88, passed away at home on February 22, 2020, surrounded by his adoring family. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, 245 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Interment will be at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to the Falls Firefighters and Community Society Inc., P.O. Box 1022, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 26, 2020