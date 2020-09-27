Wedia (Auntie) Strong went home to be with the Lord on September 12, 2020 at the precious age of 88. Auntie was born on April 17, 1932 in Warren, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by sisters, Janie Martin Newton Thomas, Evelene Davis, Lottie Burns and brother, Joe Lewis. Auntie is survived by three daughters and four sons; one sister; one brother; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; and her special nephew, Pastor J. Michael Martin Sr. of Akron, Ohio. A special thank you to her daughter, Doris Strong for the love and care she provided for her mother. Funeral services will be October 2, 2020 at the Rose Hill Mortuary 3888 Workman Mill Road Whittier, Calif. at 12:00 noon. Family visitation will begin at 9:00 am until time of service. Condolences for Akron may be sent to Pastor J. Michael Martin, Sr at P. O. Box 8202 Akron, Ohio 44320. (Submitted as a courtesy by Wellington Funeral Service 330-329-2201)







