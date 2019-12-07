Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Resources
More Obituaries for Weislaw Stozek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Weislaw Stozek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Weislaw Stozek Obituary
HUDSON - Weislaw "Vic" Stozek, 59, died December 4, 2019. Born in Poland, he was a resident of Hudson since 1986. Vic had been employed with CT Taylor Company as a concrete finisher. He enjoyed gardening and was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cavaliers fan. Preceded in death by his father, William Simpkins; niece, Brianna Ilg and grandmother, Genevieve Carlo. He is survived by mother, Anna Simpkins; brother, Dave (Janice) Simpkins; sister, Angel Ilg; sister-in-law, Jody (John) Evans; nieces and nephews, Tyler (Stephanie Schafer) Simpkins, Trevor Simpkins, Madison Simpkins, Frank Simpkins, Ashleigh Ilg, Taylor Ilg and many great friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to his friends at CT Taylor Company for all of their help and support. A celebration of Vic's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the at (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Weislaw's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now