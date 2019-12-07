|
|
HUDSON - Weislaw "Vic" Stozek, 59, died December 4, 2019. Born in Poland, he was a resident of Hudson since 1986. Vic had been employed with CT Taylor Company as a concrete finisher. He enjoyed gardening and was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cavaliers fan. Preceded in death by his father, William Simpkins; niece, Brianna Ilg and grandmother, Genevieve Carlo. He is survived by mother, Anna Simpkins; brother, Dave (Janice) Simpkins; sister, Angel Ilg; sister-in-law, Jody (John) Evans; nieces and nephews, Tyler (Stephanie Schafer) Simpkins, Trevor Simpkins, Madison Simpkins, Frank Simpkins, Ashleigh Ilg, Taylor Ilg and many great friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to his friends at CT Taylor Company for all of their help and support. A celebration of Vic's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the at (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019