Wendell C. Barbe
Wendell C. Barbe, 88, passed away April 7, 2019. He was born in Akron, Ohio on December 8, 1930 to the late Cecil and Dela Barbe. In addition to his parents, Wendell was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Sue. He is survived by children, Pamela (Jim) Smith, Becky (Jerry) Bringman, Wendy (Milton) Yoder, Melody (Greg) Jenkins, and Cecil Barbe; sisters, Rhea Cohen, Cherie Tannert, Diane Rabung; eight grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren. A memorial gathering will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 14, 2019