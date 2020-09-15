1/1
Wendy Ann Harrison
1966 - 2020
) Wendy Ann Harrison, age 53, of Akron, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was born on October 13, 1966 in Barberton to Thomas R. and Darlene Swanson Gerstenslager. Wendy is survived by her parents; husband, Norman; children, Amanda Gerstenslager, Katelynn (Noah) Jagger and Dylan Thompson; grandson, Wesson; brothers, Tom (Sharon) II, Brent (Laura) and Kevin (Lily); many nieces and nephews. Wendy was a loving mother, a friend to all, always had a smile on her face, and had a laugh you could hear from a mile away. She was always up for fun and adventure, loved coloring, and loved spending time with family and friends. Visitation will be held at East Liberty Church of the Nazarene, 700 East Turkeyfoot Lake Rd., Akron, 44319, on Wednesday, September 16 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. A celebration of Wendy's life will take place at the church on Thursday, September 17 at 11:00 a.m. PLEASE PLAN TO WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. Per Wendy's wishes, cremation will take place after services. To leave a message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
East Liberty Church of the Nazarene
SEP
17
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
East Liberty Church of the Nazarene
1 entry
September 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
