Wendy Rowles, 54, of Suffield Township passed away 9/16/20 at home. She was born 4/4/66 in Akron, the daughter of Jay and Helen Morgart. Wendy loved her family, reading magazines, and watching "The Golden Girls". Preceded in death by parents, Jay and Helen Morgart and brother Tim Wyatt. She will be deeply missed by sister, Jayelen (Rick) Oaks; brother, Robert (Sue) Morgart; nieces, Melissa (Joe) Reagan, Alysha (Doug) Moore; great nieces, Eliana, Irelyn, and Alivia; and all of her friends that loved her. Thank you to Portage County DD & Advocacy Protection Services for helping us with our journey and a special thank you to Kathleen Schmidt, Robinette McCormick, and Jenny Blevins for walking it step by step. Visitation will take place Monday, September 21 from 11:30 to 1:00, service to follow at Adams-Mason Funeral Home, 791 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 330-535-9186 Pastor Harold Bradley officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186







