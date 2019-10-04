|
Wesley "Pat" Harwell STOW -- Wesley "Pat" Harwell, 87, passed away October 1, 2019. Born June 9, 1932 in Akron to John and Gladys Harwell, Pat graduated from Randolph High School in 1950 and served four years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as a Corpsman. Pat was a member of Randolph Methodist Church and retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber in 1994 with 44 years of service. Pat married Iva Jean Mills in 1957 in Canton and resided in Randolph, Ohio for 28 years and more recently in Stow. Pat and Jean enjoyed 22 years as snowbirds at South Winds Mobile Home Park in Sarasota, Fla. Preceded in death by his parents; son, Randy; siblings, Mary Ellen Rodenbucher, Claudia Blair, Larry Thomas Harwell; and nephew, Michael Rodenbucher, Pat is survived by his loving wife, Iva Jean Harwell; daughter, Julia Talcott; grandchildren, Skyla Jean Talcott, Albert Talcott Jr; brother, John David Harwell; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Rd., Stow for visitation on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. Burial at Randolph Hillside Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Haven of Rest or . (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 4, 2019