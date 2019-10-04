Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley Harwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley Harwell


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wesley Harwell Obituary
Wesley "Pat" Harwell STOW -- Wesley "Pat" Harwell, 87, passed away October 1, 2019. Born June 9, 1932 in Akron to John and Gladys Harwell, Pat graduated from Randolph High School in 1950 and served four years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as a Corpsman. Pat was a member of Randolph Methodist Church and retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber in 1994 with 44 years of service. Pat married Iva Jean Mills in 1957 in Canton and resided in Randolph, Ohio for 28 years and more recently in Stow. Pat and Jean enjoyed 22 years as snowbirds at South Winds Mobile Home Park in Sarasota, Fla. Preceded in death by his parents; son, Randy; siblings, Mary Ellen Rodenbucher, Claudia Blair, Larry Thomas Harwell; and nephew, Michael Rodenbucher, Pat is survived by his loving wife, Iva Jean Harwell; daughter, Julia Talcott; grandchildren, Skyla Jean Talcott, Albert Talcott Jr; brother, John David Harwell; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Rd., Stow for visitation on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. Burial at Randolph Hillside Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Haven of Rest or . (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wesley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now