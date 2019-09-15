|
Wesley L. Sharpes Wesley L. Sharpes of Ravenna passed away suddenly on 9-11 after a short illness. Born on September 30, 1956, he spent his maturing years in Copley Township, graduating class of 1975. Joining the "Family Team" at Klaben Ford he dedicated 34 years using his knowledge and skills to achieve the title, Master Mechanic by most. His craftsmanship with wood was creative and completed with perfection. Wesley was preceded in death by his father, Ardie; his mother, Margil and his brother, Bill. He leaves behind his sister, Sharon Peeples and her husband, Tom of Zephyrhills Florida; brother, Leonard and his wife, Jan of Copley; and two children, Angela and Travis Sharpes. Also including numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and his good friend, Wayne Smith. Wesley's family will accept friends on Tuesday, September 17th from 3 to 6 p.m. with a service following at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. Burial will be private at Greenlawn Memorial Park the following morning.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019