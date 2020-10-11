Whit Andrew of Bath, OH entered heaven's gates on Friday, October 2, 2020 while surrounded by family. He was born in Akron on April 15, 1945 to the late Garth and Betty (Benson) Andrew. He graduated from Revere High School in 1963. He spent six years in the Coast Guard Reserves. After studying business in college, he began working at his father's Contemporary Furniture and Design Studio at the age of 24 upon his father's death. Whit and his brother Jeff have continued the legacy of Garth Andrew Company in the heart of Bath. Whit loved playing the piano, going to concerts, building furniture, remodeling, competing in tennis, spending time with his family and helping others. He assisted coaching the girls' tennis team at Revere High for 27 years with his lifelong companion Kathy Shisler. A member of Springside Racquet Club since the early 70s, Whit spent most evenings on the courts or in the fitness center socializing with friends. Along with his gifts of kindness and selflessness, he will be remembered for his enthusiastic joy of life and positivity. Every day was "Glorious"! He will be greatly missed by his son Vic (Heather), daughter Hillary (Ed) Ash, grandchildren Kristy, Amy, Paul (Andrew), Ian, Ava, Andrew (Ash), brother Jeff (Melanie), nephew Jason, niece Gillian and closest friends Kathy Shisler and John Rodeman. Join us for food and sharing of memories at a Celebration of Life at Springside Racquet Club on Sunday, October 18th beginning at 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., 215 Springside Dr., Akron, OH 44333. Memorial donations may be made to the Whit Andrew Tennis Scholarship Fund at any Huntington Bank. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.







