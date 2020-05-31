Wilbur Dean Morrison left this earth with his daughters by his side on May 23, 2020 to be with his wife, Sonia, of 71 years. He passed away peacefully in the home he built and lived in for 67 years. He was raised in Barberton and graduated from Barberton High School. He was a WWII Navy veteran and served on the USS Dixie. He enjoyed sharing the stories of his WWII missions in the South Pacific. Wilbur was very proud of his grandson, William, who is currently deployed as a Marine in the same area. He worked for Reiter Diary for 50 years and shared funny stories of the days and life of a milkman. He will be forever remembered by his five children, David (Carolyn), MaryAnn (Dick) Titus, Donna (Steve) Dobbins, Martha Dobbins and Joan (Chris) Carver. He touched the lives of his grandchildren, Jeanette, Tiffany, Natalie, Jeff, Steven, Jennifer, AnnMarie, Angie, Melissa, Sam, Joe, Katie, William and AnnaGrace; and 15 great-grandchildren. Wilbur loved his family deeply. His goals in life with Sonia were to be a part of all the celebrations from graduations to weddings. He celebrated his 95th birthday on May 1 and said, "I made it to 95 can you believe that and now the good Lord can take me". His warm smile, love for his family and his constant trivia of Cleveland Indians baseball facts will forever be remembered. Due to the current health restrictions of the Covid 19 pandemic, we will not be holding a service. The family of Wilbur Morrison would love for you to remember him with a happy memory.