Wilbur R. Dickson, 93, went home to be with the Lord on November 30, 2019. He was born April 26, 1926 in Parkersburg, West Virginia to Dorothea Dickson. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired from Gauer Mold & Machine. Wilbur was a member of Valley Community Church. Wilbur was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Barbara and sister, Madeline Kesterson. He is survived by his son, Keith (Debra) Dickson; daughters, Kathie (Rick) Swan and Kim (Oren) Colegrove; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Friends may call at Valley Community Church, 5700 Taylor Rd., Clinton on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with service beginning at 12:00 p.m., Pastor Mark Archer and grandson, Timothy Dickson officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Condolences and memories may be shared with Wilbur's family at the funeral home website. Bacher - Portage Lakes 330-644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 3, 2019