Wilda J. Clark
Wilda J. Clark, 91, passed away on November 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Oma; sons, Donald and Thomas Clark and husband, Ralph Clark. She is survived and will be greatly missed by grandchildren, Michael (Trisha) Clark and Michelle (Terry) Wood; great grandchildren, Ashley Walczak, Stephen Wood, Kyle Wood, Nicole Wood and Jessica Clark and great great grandchild Damien, as well as many long time friends and neighbors. We will miss you! When we meet again we will enjoy another cup of coffee. Calling hours will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at the Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd., Copley, Ohio 44321 followed by a private service. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery. Social distancing and masks required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
Funeral services provided by
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
330-666-1138
