Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-3032
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
4:30 PM
Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
Wilda "Willie" R. Selby (McElhaney)

Wilda "Willie" R. Selby (McElhaney), 63, passed away February 19, 2019.

Willie, a lifelong resident of Akron, graduated from Central-Hower High School '73. She retired from Akron Children's Hospital in 2015. Willie will be remembered for her strong devotion to her family, sense of humor, and love of bingo.

Willie was preceded in death by parents, Della Chapman (Green) and Delbert "Buddy" McElhaney, and sister Caroline McElhaney.

She is survived by husband, John "Jack" Selby; son, John "JD" (Libby) Selby; daughter, Melissa (Michael) Evers; sisters, Sonia Atwood and Patti (Randy) Odum; grandchildren, Gracie, Joe, Caroline, and John; and lifelong friend, Shelia Hibbs and many more.

Memorial calling hours will be Tuesday, February 26, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main), 552 N. Main St., Akron, with a memorial service at 4:30 p.m. officiated by Chaplain Terry Arnold. In lieu of flowers, please donate in memorial to Akron Children's Hospital (https://www.akronchildrens.org/) or Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org). Please visit hennessyfuneralhome.com to share a message or memory.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
