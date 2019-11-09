|
November 4, 2019, Will Benson passed away at home from heart failure just two weeks short of his 69th Birthday. He was an amazing quiet gentle giant, with a wonderful sense of humor and a heart of gold. Will was a Nurse Practitioner in Psychiatry retiring from the VA last December. He was proud to be a Veteran, having served honorably in the Air Force during the Vietnam Era as well as the Army during Desert Storm. Very generous by nature, he was willing to help anyone in need. He would give you the T-shirt off of his back. Yes T-shirts and sweatpants were his daily uniform and was often asked to change his clothes before leaving the house. An inquisitive and adept listener , Will's rapid wit or raised eyebrow responses when providing counsel quickly earned him the position of" Official Family Shrink." Will was such a positive person that everyone enjoyed being around him. The amount of love he offered to so many was astounding. Even after surviving four bouts with cancer, he never gave up. His last five years were both his best and his worse; in between chemotherapy treatments, he traveled and did things he never thought he would do. He is survived by his fiancee and Love of his Life, Sandy Heasley (Bensley); sons, John and Jeff and the entire Borisuk Family who were proud to call him Uncle Will. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation can be made to the Harry Donovan Jr. Valor Home - Summit County 1121 Exeter Rd. Akron, OH 44306. Calling hours are Sunday November 10, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N Canton Rd. Akron, OH from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. with a Service at 4 pm.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 9, 2019