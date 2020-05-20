Will Sheffield
1929 - 2020
Will Sheffield, 91, resident of Copeland Oaks Retirement Community in Sebring, passed away on May12, 2020. He was born March 24, 1929 in Akron, Ohio to Fred and Ruth Sheffield. He was a 1947 graduate of Rootstown High School and attended Bob Jones University and Kent State University. He was made T/Sgt during his 4 years of Air Force service during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Firestone Tire and Rubber Company. Will was a founding board member of Chapel Hill Christian School, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, and CrossPoint Alliance Church. Will was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Fred Sheffield and Richard Sheffield. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ruth (Colegrove) Sheffield; brother, Walter Ray Sheffield; daughters, Jan Sheffield (Jeff Cooper), Cyndy (Randy) Vandemark; grandchildren, Carrie (Michael) Drake, Katie (Brent) Hansen, Michael Cooper, Rebecca (Walt) Schab, Jennifer (Andrew) Whittaker; five great grandchildren and two more on the way. A memorial service will be held at Copeland Oaks Retirement Community in Sebring, Ohio at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Life Care Fund, Copeland Oaks, 800 S. 15th St., Sebring, OH 44672. You may sign the guest register and view the obituary online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
