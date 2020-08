Will Walter Ruggs, Sr. passed away July 30, 2020. Service will be held Monday, August 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 12 noon until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 737 Storer Ave., Akron, OH 44320. Please see the website for Livestream of the service. www.calhounfuneral.com