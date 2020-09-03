Willa "Billie" M. Davis Boling, age 95, went home to be with the Lord on August 31, 2020. Billie was a faithful Christian. She was a member of Akron Freewill Baptist Church and Victory Chapel. She was employed at Ohio Bell for 35 years and recently a member of the Barberton YMCA where she enjoyed fellowship with friends and staff. Billie enjoyed bird watching, reading and crocheting. Preceded in death by her husbands, Searcy D. Davis and Willdring Boling; siblings, Jarrell Clifton and Opal Bowers; children of Willdring: Norman Boling (the late Eve), Ruthie Boling, and Pattie Rottmayer; very dear friend, Vera Hogan. Billie is survived by her very cherished and loving son, Robert Davis (Therese); grandchildren, Hallie Johnson (John), Jessie Williams (Bo), Lisa Harbough (Terry), and Jared Davis (Cait); great-grandchildren, Stephen, Jacob, Evelyn, Hannah, Nolan, and Ty; son of Willdring Boling, Raymond (Pattie); their children, Mark, Karen, and Scottie; very dear granddaughter, Pamela Boling of California; dear grandson, Donnie of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; loving niece, Linda Goodwin of Alabama; Vera Hogan's family of Tennessee; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton, with Pastor Robert Webb officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at Greentown Cemetery in Lake Twp.