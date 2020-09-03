1/1
Willa M. Davis Boling
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willa "Billie" M. Davis Boling, age 95, went home to be with the Lord on August 31, 2020. Billie was a faithful Christian. She was a member of Akron Freewill Baptist Church and Victory Chapel. She was employed at Ohio Bell for 35 years and recently a member of the Barberton YMCA where she enjoyed fellowship with friends and staff. Billie enjoyed bird watching, reading and crocheting. Preceded in death by her husbands, Searcy D. Davis and Willdring Boling; siblings, Jarrell Clifton and Opal Bowers; children of Willdring: Norman Boling (the late Eve), Ruthie Boling, and Pattie Rottmayer; very dear friend, Vera Hogan. Billie is survived by her very cherished and loving son, Robert Davis (Therese); grandchildren, Hallie Johnson (John), Jessie Williams (Bo), Lisa Harbough (Terry), and Jared Davis (Cait); great-grandchildren, Stephen, Jacob, Evelyn, Hannah, Nolan, and Ty; son of Willdring Boling, Raymond (Pattie); their children, Mark, Karen, and Scottie; very dear granddaughter, Pamela Boling of California; dear grandson, Donnie of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; loving niece, Linda Goodwin of Alabama; Vera Hogan's family of Tennessee; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton, with Pastor Robert Webb officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at Greentown Cemetery in Lake Twp.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
11:00 AM
Cox Funeral Home - Barberton
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Cox Funeral Home - Barberton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cox Funeral Home - Barberton
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved