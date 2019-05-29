Willard D. "Will" Sollinger



Willard D. "Will" Sollinger, age 91, of Marysville, formerly of Cuyahoga Falls, died Saturday, May 25, 2019.



He retired after 39 years as an engineer at Firestone Tire & Rubber. A devout member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Cuyahoga Falls, Will graduated from Franklin High School in Franklin, Pennsylvania and received a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Villanova University. As a managing director of quality assurance with Firestone, he and his family lived overseas for many years in Italy, Switzerland and France.



A world traveler, Will enjoyed hiking and skiing. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served during World War II in the signals corps. He was known as a kind man with a twinkle in his eye and a delightful wry sense of humor. He was born November 17, 1927 in Franklin, Pennsylvania, one of four children, to the late Frederick E. and Gladys M. Beers Sollinger.



He was also preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Rosemary Rongone Sollinger, whom he married July 23, 1955 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cuyahoga Falls; a son, James Laurence Sollinger; a sister, Joan Hartzell; and a brother, Charles Sollinger. He is survived by four children, Nancy (Jim Caligiuri) Sollinger of Nevada, Janet Sollinger of Abu Dhabi, John (Claudia) Sollinger of Columbus and Mary (Dave) Applegate of Marysville; eleven grandchildren, Anne Caligiuri, David Caligiuri, Marc Sollinger, Matthew Sollinger, Jenny (Jeff) Blanford, John Applegate, Jimmy Applegate, Ashley Zerrusen, Daniel Zerrusen, Mary Grace Sollinger and Katherine Sollinger; his identical twin brother, Richard Sollinger of Akron; his daughters-in-law, Christine Sollinger and Kelly Sollinger; a sister-in-law, Ruth Rongone of Cuyahoga Falls; and many nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Rev. Fr. James E. Singler will officiate. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery beside his wife. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Loving Care Hospice, 779 London Avenue, Marysville, Ohio 43040.