Willard D. Thomas, 82, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's. He was born on April 17, 1937 in New Philadelphia, Ohio, the son of the late Harold Thomas and Mildred Hutchison (Murphy). Will was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Hutchison. Will was a graduate of Wittenberg University earning a BS in Education and the University of Akron earning a master's degree in Guidance Counseling. Will worked his entire professional life for Tallmadge Local School District, retiring as Director of Guidance Counseling after 33 years of distinguished service. Will was proud to be a Martha Holden Jennings Scholar. Will's retirement part time jobs included work at several area golf courses. Will was a brother of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity, member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, and avid golfer and photographer. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 60 years, Bette Thomas; children, Scott (Julie) Thomas and son Craig (Christine) Thomas; brother, Ronald (Nancy) Hutchison; Sandy Hutchison (widow of Donald Hutchison); grandchildren, Mindy, Ben, Ryan and Lee; many extended family members and friends, and his special canine companion, Abbey. A Memorial Service for friends and family to celebrate Will's life will be led by Pastor James Steingass on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 12:00, preceded by a calling hour at 11 a.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 2121 6th St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Lunch will be served at the church following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 (michaeljfox.org) or St. Luke's Lutheran Church. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 8, 2020