(Bill, Willie) WADSWORTH -- Willard F. Cramer Jr. (Bill, Willie) passed away June 14, 2020 at the age of 93. He was preceded in death by parents, Willard and Winifred Cramer; sisters, Gertrude, Winifred and Mary. He is survived by loving wife, Patricia, of 72 years; daughter, Kathleen Duoba (George); sons, Roger (Paula) and Mark (Lisa); grandchildren, Nicole and Joshua (Jocelyn);, great-grandchildren, Summer and Tristan; and step-grandchildren, James, Heather and Nathan. He attended Akron East High School where he played football, basketball, and track. He placed fourth in the pole vault in the state track meet his senior year. After serving his country in the Army from 1945 to 1947, Willard attended and graduated from Kent State University earning Bachelor and Masters Degrees. While at Kent State he played baseball for three years and was team captain his senior year. He taught and coached at Norton High School, Buchtel High School and completed his career in public education as a Guidance Counselor at Innes Junior High School in Akron. Willard was inducted into the Greater Akron Baseball Hall-of-Fame and The East High School Sports Hall-of-Fame. In addition to his other accomplishments in life, he was a founding member of Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Copley. Willard was a selfless man who provided for his family, holding many part-time jobs to ensure that his family would have the things they needed. He will be missed tremendously. Due to COVID-19, a private family burial was held at the gravesite in Holy Cross Cemetery. The family wishes to thank you for your support through this process of memorializing a devoted father and patriarch and for thinking of them at this time. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.