Willard "Bill" George Chew Willard George "Bill" Chew, age 80, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 with his family by his side. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Willard J. Chew; mother, Dorothy E. Chew; and sister, Marlene R. (Don) Kunselman. He is survived by those he loved most, especially his wife of 56 years, Marie; daughters, Brenda (Joel Rogerson) Perry, Lisa (Sean) Conley, Sharon (JJ) Potasiewicz, Tracie (Brian) Potasiewicz; grandchildren, Josh Sibley, Rachel (Chad) Gallegly, Zachary (Bridget) Conley, Jacob Conley, Joe Conley, Jack Potasiewicz, Kate Potasiewicz, Ben Potasiewicz; great-grandson, Rowan Conley. Bill was a 1959 graduate of Ellet High School, and went on to work in the retail industry for almost 30 years. He was a huge Cleveland sports fan, and was a faithful Ohio State Buckeye. Bill came into this world loved, and left, even more so. Per Bill's wishes, there will be a private family gathering. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 1, 2019