Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Resources
More Obituaries for Willard Chew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willard George Chew

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willard George Chew Obituary
Willard "Bill" George Chew Willard George "Bill" Chew, age 80, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 with his family by his side. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Willard J. Chew; mother, Dorothy E. Chew; and sister, Marlene R. (Don) Kunselman. He is survived by those he loved most, especially his wife of 56 years, Marie; daughters, Brenda (Joel Rogerson) Perry, Lisa (Sean) Conley, Sharon (JJ) Potasiewicz, Tracie (Brian) Potasiewicz; grandchildren, Josh Sibley, Rachel (Chad) Gallegly, Zachary (Bridget) Conley, Jacob Conley, Joe Conley, Jack Potasiewicz, Kate Potasiewicz, Ben Potasiewicz; great-grandson, Rowan Conley. Bill was a 1959 graduate of Ellet High School, and went on to work in the retail industry for almost 30 years. He was a huge Cleveland sports fan, and was a faithful Ohio State Buckeye. Bill came into this world loved, and left, even more so. Per Bill's wishes, there will be a private family gathering. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now