Willard H. Clifford, age 87, a lifelong resident of Wadsworth, passed away March 28, 2020 at Wadsworth Point. He was born August 13, 1932 to the late Elton and Margaret Clifford. He retired from Wadsworth-Rittman hospital with 32 years of service. After retiring, he enjoyed spending the winter months in Las Vegas, NV and was very active in genealogy and gardening. He also had a Goldwing motorcycle with a camper and together they loved touring the U.S. and Canada. Willard is survived by his wife of 67 years, Janice; daughters, Christine (Art) Garvin of Canton and Melanie Clifford (longtime love, Jay Sims) of Sevierville, TN; sister, Michele (James) Drake of Donna, TX; brother, Dennis (Connie) Clifford, Doylestown; grandchildren, Dan Garvin of Jackson Township and Stefanie Garvin of Knoxville, TN; brother in law, William L. Beck of Wadsworth; ister in law, Nancy Belet of St. Petersburg, FL. Private Services have been held and a public celebration of life will be held in the future. A very special thank you from the family to the staff of Wadsworth Pointe. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020