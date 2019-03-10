Willard "Bill" Skeggs



(Coach Skeggs)



Willard "Bill" Skeggs (Coach Skeggs), passed away peacefully at his home in Akron, Ohio on Friday, March 8, 2019 at age 70.



Bill was born November 25, 1948 in Cleveland and later moved with his family to Akron where he graduated from Ellet High School in 1966. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps and proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. He graduated from Akron U with a degree in education and went on to touch countless lives through teaching and coaching.



He is survived by his devoted wife of fifty-one years, Joyce; his children, Aaron (Jennifer), Jason (Jamie), Mary Mabry and Jessica Duncan (Daniel). He was adored as "Pappap" by his eight grandchildren, Jeremy, Avarie, Uriel, Abigail, Quinten, Alyc, Lillian and Sullivan. Bill is loved by his brother, Jon (Linda), and was preceded in death by his parents, Rachel and Robert "Bob".



He was a resilient man who overcame many obstacles in his lifetime with sheer strength and determination. Bill was an affectionate husband who remembered every word to his wedding song and sang it to his wife in his final days. He was a teacher who inspired students through artwork, the kind of coach players respected and a Father who never missed a game or a single moment of his children's lives.



Friends and family will be received Wednesday, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Memorial service will be held Thursday, 11 a.m., with visitation at 10 a.m., at Oak Hill Presbyterian Church, 2406 Ardwell Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44312 with Rev. Brian T. Nutt officiating. Private interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Oak Hill Presbyterian Church.



(Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2019