William A. Lambiotte
1938 - 2020
William A. "Bill" Lambiotte, passed on to a new life, August 10th, 2020 due to complications with congestive heart failure. He was born on June 25th, 1938 in Fairmont, West Virginia. Bill headed up the road to Akron in 1957 after being accepted into the Goodyear Apprentice Program as a sheet metal worker. He worked at Goodyear for 18 years and then moved onto the Packaging Corporation as a maintenance supervisor. He was also a maintenance manager at the General Tire Gilchrist Road warehouse. His career experience brought him many new friends from his employment at Dairy Mart. Bill is survived by Betsy, his wife of 47 years; his brother, Donald G. Lambiotte of Charlotte, North Carolina; his daughters, Lisa Lambiotte, Linda Thompson, and Tammy (Christopher) Paveloi. Bill was the proud grandfather of Vance Thompson and two beautiful granddaughters, Torri and Kennedy Paveloi (sorry ladies, he wanted to dance at your weddings); and a host of special nieces and nephews. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, traveling, motorcycle and Jeep trips, spending time with his beloved Rottweilers, telling stories, and teasing his grandkids. His door was always open to stop and visit, have a drink, catch up, have a cigar, and share a few laughs. No visitation or memorial service will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will take place in his honor on July 10th, 2021. In lieu of flowers, send a bouquet to someone you love. Hecker-Patron Funeral home has had the privilege of assisting Bill's family and has been entrusted with his care. To express sympathies, send prayers, and share memories, please do so at: heckerpatronfunealhome.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
330-699-2600
