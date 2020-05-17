William A. Prince
1937 - 2020
William A. Prince, "Bill", age 82, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, died on May 12, 2020 at Falls Village Retirement Center. He was born on June 24, 1937 in Akron, the son of the late William Glen and Mary E. Prince. Bill was in maintenance for 45 years for GoJo. He was an amateur radio operator for 52 years and his handle was WB8AJR, he was a perfectionist at morris code. Bill loved animals especially his cat, Cisco Kid. Survivors include his wife, the former Turha (nee McElroy) Evans-Prince, whom he married on July 24, 2004. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
May 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
