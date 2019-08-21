|
William A Prulhiere TALLMADGE -- William A. Prulhiere, 59, went home to be with The Lord August 14, 2019. Born in Akron, he lived his entire life in Tallmadge. Bill started in the furniture business at 16 and then ended working at Wayside Furniture as a service manager. He was a member of Brimfield Church of Christ, where he preached and counseled friends. Bill was most proud of his recent 45 in golf, loved driving in the countryside and his favorite place was the mountains. He never met a stranger. Bill was a gifted storyteller, jokester and poetry writer. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Prulhiere. Bill is survived by his wife of 32 years, Julie; son, Steven M. Prulhiere; father, M. Lee Prulhiere; sister, Suzanne (Andy) Purk; brother, Richard (Donna) Prulhiere; father and mother in law, Gale and JoAnn Stem; brothers and sister in laws, Jeffrey (Andrea) Stem, Timothy (Jodi) Stem, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. Visitation will be 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, 339 Southwest Ave., Tallmadge. Celebration of Life will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Brimfield Church of Christ 1875 Tallmadge Rd., Kent with Brother Clark Carlo officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tallmadge Little League, PO Box 328, Tallmadge, OH, 44278.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 21, 2019