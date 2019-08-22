|
William A. Prulhiere TALLMADGE -- William A. Prulhiere, 59, went home to be with The Lord August 14, 2019 Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, 339 Southwest Ave., Tallmadge. Celebration of Life will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Brimfield Church of Christ 1875 Tallmadge Rd., Kent with Brother Clark Carlo officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tallmadge Little League, PO Box 328, Tallmadge, OH, 44278.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 22, 2019