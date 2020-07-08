CUYAHOGA FALLS -- William A. ( Bill ) Weist, "Wild Willie", 83, passed away on July 3, 2020 after a long struggle with COPD and Congestive Heart Failure. Born June 5, 1937, to the late William A. Weist Sr. and Marie B. Weist (Nellis). Bill grew up in Akron and graduated from St. Vincent High School in 1955. Early on he worked at Isaly's, McNeil Machine, the Ford Motor Co., and A.W. Trauben Co., before joining Ohio Edison, where he spent 36 years, eventually heading the office and service building department. Bill served as president of the local chapter of the Illuminating Engineering Society, was a certified landscape architect, and was proud to receive the Associated Landscape Contractors of America environmental award in 1977 presented by Lady Bird Johnson, the former First Lady. Before retiring from Ohio Edison, Bill began collecting clocks and became a member of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors. Upon retirement it became obvious that he needed more room for his collection which led him to open Time Zone clock shop on Front St. in Cuyahoga Falls. Bill was a member of the Knights of Columbus #13517 and the Cuyahoga Falls Jaycees. Bill was a man of many talents which he shared generously as a Boy Scout leader, Red Cross instructor, and Junior Achievement Advisor. He was a carpenter and did home remodeling and welding. He had a life-long passion for restoring custom cars and owned many over his lifetime. His final project was a 1929 Model A Ford hot rod painted Allis Chalmers cream, which he had hoped to display at the Front St. Cruise-ins. He loved his family most of all and enjoyed spending time with them camping and hiking, and vacationing at the beach on Sullivan's Island, South Carolina. Everyone who knew him knows that he loved a good argument, an inappropriate joke, and cheering for the underdog. Bill was much loved and will be greatly missed by his wife of 63 years, Joan Weist (Casenhiser); his children, Bill Jr.(Laura), Tama Weist, Marta Weist (Jeff St. Clair), Greta Weist (Carl Darby); 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sister, Jill (Larry) Mitchell of Abingdon, VA. A Mass of Christian burial will be concelebrated by Rev. James Singler and Rev. Thomas McCann on Saturday, July 11, at 11 a.m., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church 1905 Portage Trail in Cuyahoga Falls, where the family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a person or organization in need. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)