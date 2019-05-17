William "Bill" Adam Sharpless



William "Bill" Adam Sharpless, 86, of Canal Fulton, Ohio, passed away at his home on May 14, 2019. He was born on August 4, 1932, the son of Marvin E. & Vera M. Harvey Sharpless.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles Ray, Eugene, Everett and Louie; and daughters, Tammie and Lougene Sharpless. He will be deeply missed by his wife of over 65 years, Sue Wolfe Sharpless; children Jovan (Michael) Parker, Timothy Sharpless, Missy (Kris) Southwood, and Billie Jean Sharpless; grandchildren, Joshua, Adam, Amber, Sam, Abby, Jeff, Justin, and Nichole; great grandchildren, Allie, Jordan, Drew, Jerzee, Shyanne, Alexa, Alainah, Michael, Jeriko, Mason, Kinsley and Kaiden.



Besides loving and spending time with his family, Bill's favorite pastime was golfing. He also enjoyed camping and stock car racing.



Visitation will be Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. A Memorial Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr. E, Uniontown, OH 44685.