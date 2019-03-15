William "Bill"



Albert Hilkert



William Albert (Bill) Hilkert, devoted husband and father, passed away on March 14, 2019, with his family at his side. He was born on October 30, 1921 in Akron, Ohio. Bill was a graduate of St. Vincent High School, where he served as Senior Class President. He then received a Bachelor's of Mechanical Engineering from the University of Akron, where he served as President of the Lone Star Fraternity.



Upon graduation from college, he enlisted in the Army during World War II. He served in the 28th Division, 110th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Battalion, Company I. He fought in the Battle of the Siegfried Line, the Battle of the Huertgen Forest, and the Battle of the Bulge. Captured during the Battle of the Bulge, he was a prisoner of war from December, 1944 until May, 1945. He earned a Combat Infantryman Badge, Purple Heart, and Bronze Star for his courageous service.



Bill was active in the Akron Business Community. He was Owner and President of the Botzum Brothers Company, as well as co-owner of The Akron Brick and Block Company. He was a long-time member of the Akron Builders Exchange, the National Concrete Masonry Association, and the Ohio Ready Mix Concrete Association. He also served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Akron Zoo, and as a member of the Board of Directors of Portage Country Club. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.



Bill was an avid tennis player in his youth and enjoyed golfing during his adult years. When not participating in sports himself, he was a devoted Notre Dame fan.



Bill's greatest passions were his faith and his family. He was the beloved husband of Mary Louise (Ahern) Hilkert, who predeceased him in August, 2015. He was also preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Fr. Robert Hilkert, Fr. John Hilkert, Mary Hendriksen, Rose Ochsenhirt, Rita Graf, Thomas Botzum, and Mary Lou Davis.



Bill is survived by his children: Barbara Andolsen, Sister Mary Catherine Hilkert, O.P., David (Phyllis) Hilkert, Mark (Susan) Hilkert, Rebecca Hilkert, Patricia (Thomas) Mancino, Anne (David) Schaub, Robert (Deborah) Hilkert, Christine Hilkert, and Albert (Jennifer) Hilkert. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren: Daniel, Ruth, Elizabeth, Sarah, Gregory David, Kristen, Mark Adam, Brian, Benjamin, Katherine, Patrick, Melissa, Gregory Mark, Eric, William, Bennett, and Meredith, as well as nine great-grandchildren: Brooke, Jack, James, Jacquelyn, George, McKenzie, Samantha, Grady, and Lincoln.



Friends will be received on Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Road, Copley, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Dominican Sisters of Peace, 2320 Airport Drive, Columbus, Ohio, 43219, to The Sunshine Foundation, 7223 Maumee Western Rd., Maumee, OH 43537, or to St. Vincent de Paul Parish, 164 W. Market Street, Akron, OH, 44303. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019