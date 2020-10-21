William Albert Nichols III, passed away October 19, 2020, at his home. He was born in Manhattan, New York on March 23, 1937 to William and Novella Nichols. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during Korea, and proudly served his country. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Sharon of 50 years; William passed on our wedding anniversary October 19th. Also he is survived by his son, William Nichols IV; his daughter, Jennifer Nichols; his grandsons, William Nichols V, Christopher Nichols and his great granddaughter, Alana Nichols. He is also survived by his brother, Bishop Clyde (Marsha) Nichols; his sister, Barbara Ann Nichols; many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19, private burial will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park with military honors. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.rosehillbp.com
. We will always love and miss you.