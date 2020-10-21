1/1
William Albert Nichols
1937 - 2020
William Albert Nichols III, passed away October 19, 2020, at his home. He was born in Manhattan, New York on March 23, 1937 to William and Novella Nichols. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during Korea, and proudly served his country. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Sharon of 50 years; William passed on our wedding anniversary October 19th. Also he is survived by his son, William Nichols IV; his daughter, Jennifer Nichols; his grandsons, William Nichols V, Christopher Nichols and his great granddaughter, Alana Nichols. He is also survived by his brother, Bishop Clyde (Marsha) Nichols; his sister, Barbara Ann Nichols; many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19, private burial will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park with military honors. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.rosehillbp.com. We will always love and miss you.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
