William Allen Williams
William Allen Williams, age 42, of Port Richey, FL, passed away unexpectedly on September 21, 2020. William was born on February 2, 1978 in Barberton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, William H. and Mary (Waggoner) Williams. William lived in Texas, Ohio and Florida throughout his life. William was a "foodie". He enjoyed spice not only in his food, but in his life. He always had a smile on his face and was so full of life and laughter. He never wanted his party to end. Since moving to Florida in May 2019, he had enjoyed kayaking, fishing, swimming in his pool, hanging out at the sandbar and being around the friends that he had made. William took pride in his life, personal and professional. He walked with purpose and always had a smile on his face. Many relationships were built in his short life and they will last forever in the hearts of anyone who loved him. God Speed Bill Bill until we meet again. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Melessa; stepson, Joseph Cole (Juanita Hershberger); his most precious granddaughter, Emma Cole and his daughter, Jade Williams. William was loved greatly by his friends, past and present, and family including brothers, sisters, and in-laws. A special thank you for all that have shown and continue to show Melessa Williams such support and love as our love story came to an end. A private (reserved seating) celebration of life will be held at Westfield Country Club on October 10, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. Please contact Melessa Williams for more info.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
