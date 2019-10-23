|
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- William B. Peverall, 66, passed away October 18, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in Norfolk, Virginia, he lived most of his life in Cuyahoga Falls. William served in the U.S. Navy, received his undergraduate degree from the University of Akron, and retired with 28 years of service from the City of Cuyahoga Falls as a Substation Electrician. He was a member of the First Congregational Church of Tallmadge. He was preceded in death by his brother, Cecil "Skip" Peverall. William leaves Judy, his wife of 41 wonderful years; daughter, Katlin (Kevin) Newman of Wadsworth; his sons, Michael (Kelly) Peverall and Reed Peverall of Cuyahoga Falls; parents, Cecil and Betty Peverall of Virginia Beach, VA; sisters, Terri (Tony) Hawa of Virginia Beach, VA and Sheri (Randy) Moore of Farmersville, TX; brothers, Bob (Bobbi Jo) Peverall of Virginia Beach, VA and Tom Peverall of Roanoke, VA; grandchildren, Connor, Eleanor, and Ezra; and many nieces and nephews. Bill (or Bubba, as his sons affectionately called him) was a man of few words, but his actions towards others spoke volumes. He was a selfless husband, father, and grandfather - always going out of his way to take care of (and to put smiles on the faces of) those he loved. Bill always lived in the moment and without regrets. He married the love of his life, beamed with pride for all three kids, and adored his grandchildren. He loved hiking, camping, astronomy, drinking coffee, and family vacations. He will be fondly remembered for his unique recipes, his eclectic wardrobe, and his love of office supplies (especially calculators). He never truly knew how much we loved and respected him, and we could not be more proud to have called him our own. He may have loved us first, but we certainly loved him more. Visitation will be 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Avenue (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral service, with military rites observed, will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019