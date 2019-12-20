|
84, passed away December 16, 2019. He was born August 16, 1935 in Barberton to the late William J. and Sylvia Smith. Bill was a volunteer for the Copley Athletic Association in it's formative years; tending to the baseball, softball and soccer fields. As a train buff, he always had a model train set up to work on. He enjoyed his time with the Goodyear Model Railroad Club and working with other train buffs for Steam Tours and Engine 2102, which organized steam engine excursions in PA and OH. Bill was a member of the Akron Power Squadron, served on the board at the national level of the United States Power Squadron and had been an avid sailor and power boater. After retiring from Goodyear, he and his wife, traveled from Lake Erie to Melbourne, FL via the Lake Ontario, Erie Canal, Hudson River and Intercoastal Waterway. Along with his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Barbara. He is survived by his children, Kathy Cox and William (Kat) Smith, Jr.; grandsons, Curt Cox, Nick (Sarah Monnett) Smith, Jason Smith, Zack and Colby Branham; four granddaughters; six great grandchildren; as well as many friends. Funeral service will be held at 1 P.M. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Monday from 11 A.M. until time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wadsworth. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 20, 2019