Bill Smith, 84, passed away December 16, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wadsworth. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 21, 2019