|
|
|
William Barton "Sonny" Coda William Barton "Sonny" Coda, 85 of Micco, Fla. crossed over on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at his home. He was born January 27, 1934 to John A. and Icie V. Coda. Preceded in death by son, Lee M. Coda; sisters, Doris Odum, Wanda M. Cooper, Betty J. Miller, Shirley A. Carter; sister-in-law, Mary E. Parker; brothers-in-law, Frank S. Foby, Harry (Bud) Reinhold, Harold Odum, Bill Cooper, Myron Miller and Leonard G. DiJulius. Bill is survived by his wife of 35 years, Betty R. Coda; as well as Alice M. Burtner, the mother of his children, John A. (Georgia) Coda, Rhonda L. Gaebelein, Darlene L. Coda; grandson, Connor Nipper; sister-in-law, Iris P. Reinhold, Anna H. (Joseph) Greer, Martha E. DiJulius, Irene G. (Mark) Miller; brother-in-law, Paul F. (Shannon) Foby, and many nieces and nephews. Come celebrate Bill's life at a Memorial Service on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Adams Mason Funeral Home 791 E. Market St. in Akron, Ohio. Cremation has already taken place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 29, 2019