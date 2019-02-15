Home

Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
703 East Main Street
Ravenna, OH 44266
(330) 296-6436
William Birchfield
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
703 East Main Street
Ravenna, OH 44266
William Birchfield


William Birchfield Obituary
William "Red" Birchfield

William "Red" Birchfield, age 39, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at his home.

He was born February 5, 1980, in Lake Forest, Illinois, to parents Christine (Latz) and David Birchfield. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Macedonia and worked as a roofer, most recently with Sky Roofing.

Red was a passionate Chicago Bears fan and enjoyed the open air while riding his Harley. He was a member of N.A. and A.A. He started the Friday night meeting at the Ravenna First United Methodist Church. Most of all, he loved his children and his family with all of his heart.

William is survived by his children: Connor Birchfield Berlinger, David Vanderpool, Evangelina Vanderpool, and Cadence Rose Birchfield and his life partner: Melissa Montecalvo; his father David Birchfield; his mother and stepfather: Christine and Glen Carmichael Jr.; his siblings: Janine Jenkins, Shian (Joshua) Davenport, and Calvin (Katie) Cadle; as well as his grandmother Lorrain Birchfield. His memory will also be cherished by many loving nieces, nephews, friends and his little Chiweenie "Bean."

Red was preceded in death by his grandparents Harold "Red" Jenkins and William Birchfield.

Friends and family will be received Monday, February 18, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home, 703 E. Main St., Ravenna.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com.

(Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 15, 2019
