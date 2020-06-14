William Bright

William R. Bright, 89, passed away June 8, 2020. Bill was born in Nashville and grew up in Atlanta. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. His career in data processing with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company started in Miami and then brought him to Akron, where he worked for 30 years. He was a life-time sports fan and excelled at tennis and bowling. Bill is survived by his wife of 42 years, Bonnie; stepchildren, Dave Dutka and Susana Benz; granddaughter, Daisy Bright Benz. He was ten days shy of his 90th birthday. A private graveside service is planned at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.