William Charles Dannemiller passed away at home on October 11, 2020 at the age of 76. He was born October 13, 1943 to the late Margarette and Thomas Dannemiller. He was a member of the U.S. Navy from May 1963 until his honorable discharge on February 20, 1967. He had lived in Kenmore his entire life. He was a member of the Allenside Athletic Club for many years. He loved to golf, bowl and go fishing. He worked fifteen years at Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. and had various jobs until his retirement from Graphic Arts Rubber in March of 2000. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Steve and Florence Kunkel and his sister, Marie. He leaves to mourn his passing his loving and devoted wife of fifty one and a half years, Sandra; daughter, Christine (Bill) Greathouse; son, Thomas (Elizabeth) Dannemiller; four fantastic grandchildren, Brent (Tina) Greathouse, Dean Greathouse, Kennedy Dannemiller and Makayla Dannemiller. He also leaves his sisters, Joan (Pete) Ciardella, Mildred (Bernie) Felber and numerous loving family members. We would like to thank his devoted caregiver and friend, Rhonda Davis for all her love and special care. Also Southern Hospice Care for their special care. Calling hours will be held 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home with Pastor Adam Gable officiating. Burial to follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Parkinson's Foundation, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305, Alzheimer's Association
, 70 W Streetsboro St,, Hudson, OH 44236 or Southern Care Hospice, 1871 Bailey Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221. If Bill could tell you himself he would say "dress casual". The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Dannemiller family. Messages and memories of Bill can be shared atschluppucakfh.com
.