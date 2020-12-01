STOW -- William C. Kennell, 78, died November 27, 2020. Born in Greensburg, PA, he was a resident of Stow and Tallmadge for 37 years, and had retired from Charles Svec Inc., in 2010 after 38 years of service. Bill was also a proud member of Teamsters Local 436. Preceded in death by his parents, J. Brooks and Josephine Kennell, and sister Charlotte Eisman, he is survived by his wife of 32 years, Roxanne; son Tim Correia; daughter Jessica (Joe) Clymer; grandson Jackson Clymer; sisters Ruth Ann (Tim) Acomb and Sue Ann Coffield, and brother Jim (Kathy) Kennell. Pastor Jim Case will conduct service Wednesday, 12 noon at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow, Ohio, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial, Crown Hill Cemetery. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)