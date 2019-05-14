|
|
William C. Nitz Jr.
William C. Nitz Jr., 87 years young, passed away peacefully with family and friends by his side. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of the Copley American Legion Post 473. Bill loved his family and friends, bingo, casinos, cards, feeding birds and Myrtle Beach.
He was preceded in death by parents, William Carl and Marie Nitz; wife of 60 years, Anna Nitz; sisters, Elsie Neff, Peggy Hartney, Lois Nicholson, Ruth Hughes and Doris Hogan. He is survived by brother-in-law, Tom (Pat) nephews and nieces.
Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, May 17 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Memorial service at 11am.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 14, 2019