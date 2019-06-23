William C. Ross



DOYLESTOWN -- William C. Ross, age 88, passed away on June 19, 2019. Born on November 16, 1930 in Doylestown, Ohio to the late Clarence P. and Mary Alice E. (Evans) Ross, he was a life resident of Doylestown.



Bill retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber after 17 years of service and had previously retired from Firestone Tire and Rubber for 20 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Doylestown United Methodist Church and the Appalachian Service Project. Bill also was a member of the Doylestown Jaycees, Doylestown Lions Club, Doylestown American Legion Post #407, The American Red Cross, and a campground volunteer for the National Park Services.



Preceded in death by his brothers, Robert (Lorraine) and James Ross; he is survived by his wife of 69 years, Connie; children, Pam, Meri, Jon (Sue) Ross; brother, Richard (Margie) Ross; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.



Burial with Military Honors will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Procession to form at 10 a.m. at Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown 44230. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Red Cross or to Harbor Light Hospice, 207 Portage Trail Extension W., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary